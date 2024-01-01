Josh Brolin details path to sobriety

Josh Brolin has opened up about his long road to sobriety.

The actor has detailed a painful history of alcohol addiction in his new memoir, From Under the Trunk, as sampled in the Sunday Times.

"I was born to drink," he shared "I was birthed to drink. My mother drank exactly like I did, and I was raised to be a man and drink like the male equivalent of my mother."

Brolin also detailed how he first tried marijuana at the age of nine and acid at 13, leading him up a long road of substance abuse.

A year after his mother died at age 55, his father, James Brolin, pursued a romance with Barbra Streisand. Brolin recalled her being "just a little confused" by his behaviour. When he walked into his father and Streisand's home and asked for a glass of red wine, Brolin said the famed actor was blunt in her response. "But aren't you a drunk?"

While reflecting on the moment, Brolin said, "There's nothing I ultimately appreciate more in anybody than an ability to just say it, regardless of the reaction."

Brolin, who had previously had periods of sobriety, said he tried to keep his drinking away from his two eldest children, Trevor, 36, and Eden, 29, whom he shares with his first wife, Alice Adair.

Brolin joined AA in 2013 and hasn't drunk since.

After a marriage to Diane Lane, which ended in 2013, Brolin tied the knot with Kathryn Boyd. The pair share daughters Westlyn, six, and Chapel, three.