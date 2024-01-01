Jonathan Groff remembers Looking as 'like therapy'

Jonathan Groff got teary-eyed reminiscing with his Looking castmates about how impactful the show was for him.

During last night's Vulture Festival reunion of the HBO series, with creator Michael Lannan, producer John Hoffman, and fellow cast members Lauren Weedman and Frankie J Alvarez, Groff said being a part of the show was "like therapy".

Alvarez, who played Agustín, prompted the Frozen star about his own coming out story, where he told his family, "I'm gay, but I'm not gonna do a parade or anything."

A few years later in 2014 the two attended the Pride parade together in New York City.

"I didn't feel comfortable to even be in the parade that year," the Doctor Who guest star recalled.

"I was like, 'I guess I'm doing the show,' so I got to get on the parade, and I remember being with (Alvarez) on the front of that car and going like, 'Oh my God, this is f**king amazing.'"

It's been 10 years since Looking debuted on HBO. The show ran for two seasons on TV and a follow-up film of the same name was made in 2016.