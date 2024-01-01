David Attenborough 'profoundly disturbed' by AI clone of his voice

Legendary broadcaster David Attenborough is "profoundly disturbed" by unauthorised AI clones of his voice.

The 98-year-old's voice is instantly recognisable by audiences thanks to decades of narrating nature documentaries such as Planet Earth, Blue Planet and his new programme Asia.

However, an artificial intelligence (AI) replica of his voice has been popping up on sites such as YouTube, where it is being used to deliver partisan news reports, in recent weeks.

Addressing the news, Attenborough told BBC News that the AI clone amounts to identity theft.

"Having spent a lifetime trying to speak what I believe to be the truth, I am profoundly disturbed to find these days my identity is being stolen by others and greatly object to them using it to say whatever they wish," he said in a statement.

The creator of one of the websites using the voice clarified its stance in a clip narrated by the AI version of Attenborough.

"Let's set the record straight. Unless Mr Attenborough has been moonlighting for us in secret, and under an assumed name with work authorisation in the United States, he is not on our payroll," they said. "I am not David Attenborough. We are both male British voices for sure, but I am not David Attenborough for anyone out there who might be confused."

The nature documentarian is not the first public figure to denounce AI. Earlier this year, Scarlett Johansson objected to OpenAI using her voice despite her rejecting their offer. They subsequently pulled the voice shortly after its launch.