Nicole Kidman: 'I wake at 3am crying about my mortality'

Nicole Kidman has revealed she wakes late at night "crying and gasping" about death, her children and her marriage.

In a new cover interview for British GQ magazine's Men of the Year edition, the 57-year-old actress admitted contemplating love and loss in her life has left her battling insomnia.

"Mortality. Connection. Life coming and hitting you," Nicole explained as she discussed embracing certain emotions as she has grown older. "And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human. I'm in all of those places. So life is, whew."

She added: "It's definitely a journey. And it hits you as you get older how - it's a wake up at 3am crying and gasping kind of thing. If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it.'

Nicole's father Anthony died of a suspected heart attack in 2014, while her mother Janelle passed away in September - just a week after the actress gave the newly published interview with GQ.

The Perfect Couple star has two daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, with her husband Keith Urban, and also revealed how raising a family has had a huge impact on her outlook on life.

"There's the mortality aspect of life which, when you start to deal with that, it's very heavy. When you're raising children you're like, 'I gotta stay here. I wanna see all of this,'" she shared. "It's devastating and beautiful and extraordinary."