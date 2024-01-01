Lucy Liu recalls finding Drew Barrymore 'hiding in her bushes' after splitting with boyfriend

Lucy Liu has recalled finding Drew Barrymore "hiding in my bushes."

The Red One actress appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show, where she and Drew reminisced about some of the events that have happened over the course of their friendship.

This included the time when Lucy "found" Barrymore "hiding in my bushes" after she'd split with a boyfriend.

"She rang the gate and she was hiding and I came out," Lucy said. "I was like, 'Where ... I don't see anyone here.' And then you kind of came out of the bushes with leaves in your hair and you're like, 'I don't want him to see me here.' Remember?"

She added, "And I was like, 'What are you doing? Get in the house.' She was hiding literally in the bushes."

Lucy, 55, and Drew, 49, have been friends since they starred in Charlie's Angels together, along with Cameron Diaz, in 2000.

Drew explained she was in the bushes because she'd been "depressed" after going through a bad breakup.

"There's nothing better in heartbreak than your girlfriends," she said. "I don't know what it is for guys - I hope it's your guy friends and you go, 'Come over, I'm gonna take you for a drink.' "

Lucy is currently starring in action comedy, Red One, with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.