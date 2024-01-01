One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal dead at 35

Actor Paul Teal, known for his turn on One Tree Hill, has died at 35.

Teal's partner, Emilia Torello, broke the news of his death on Instagram.

"The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday," Torello wrote.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future," she continued. "You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."

The cause of death was cancer, Forbes reported.

Teal appeared in seven episodes of the hit teen drama series in 2010. He played movie star Josh Avery, the love interest of Jana Kramer's character Alex Dupre.

Bethany Joy Lenz, who starred in all nine seasons of One Tree Hill as Haley James, posted an Instagram tribute to Teal.

"My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him," she penned.

Teal was an accomplished stage actor who also appeared in episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, American Rust and George & Tammy.