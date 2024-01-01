Kaitlyn Dever to star as cancer con-woman Belle Gibson

Kaitlyn Dever has been revealed as the star of the new Netflix crime drama Apple Cider Vinegar.

Inspired by the story of real-life con-woman Belle Gibson, the show stars Dever as the Aussie single mother who amassed a huge social media following by claiming she was curing her brain cancer with healthy eating and wellness remedies.

"This is a true-ish story based on a lie, about the rise and fall of a wellness empire; the culture that built it up and the people who tore it down," Netflix's official summary reads.

Dever is fast becoming one of Hollywood's top emerging young actors. She has had roles in films including Dear Evan Hansen, Ticket to Paradise and Booksmart, and TV shows such as Dopesick and Unbelievable.

She has recently been signed on to play Abby in the second season of The Last of Us.

The trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar, which features subplots involving the vulnerable women who were taken in by Belle's advice, has garnered a clutch of reviews predicting it to be Netflix's next big hit.

Gibson launched an Instagram account in 2013 with claims she cured her cancer through dietary changes, including cutting out dairy and gluten. She also made false claims she made donations to charities.

Her app, The Whole Pantry, was reportedly downloaded 200,000 times within its first month and was voted Apple's Best Food and Drink App of 2013.

Apple Cider Vinegar is due to screen on the streaming service sometime in 2025.