John Stamos shaves Dave Coulier's head amid cancer diagnosis

John Stamos has helped shave Dave Coulier's head following his cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this month, the Full House actor - known for playing Joey Gladstone on the sitcom - revealed he had been diagnosed with a "very aggressive" form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

And on Monday, John took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a bald cap and using an electric shaver on the 65-year-old's head to show "solidarity" with his long-time friend.

"Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier," he wrote. "You're handling this with so much strength and positivity - it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."

John also described Dave's wife Melissa Coulier as "wonderful" and a "true lifeline".

In response to the post, several Full House castmembers were quick to praise their former co-stars.

"This is fantastic," commented Candace Cameron Bure, while Andrea Barber noted, "I love you guys so much."

However, a number of followers criticised John for not actually shaving his head.

While the 61-year-old has not yet responded to the backlash, many fans voiced support for him and suggested he perhaps couldn't do so at this time due to work commitments.

"Awwww this is so cute... also, to anyone in the comments... if Dave isn't offended by this, you shouldn't be either and remember... John is an actor and may need his hair for his JOB. This should be a space filled with positivity and hope... take the negativity elsewhere," one user argued.