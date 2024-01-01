Kristin Davis announces death of 'brilliant and bright' father

Kristin Davis has announced the death of her "brilliant" father Tom Atkinson.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Sex and the City actress shared that her dad had recently passed away following a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Alongside two photos of Tom, Kristin explained that she and her family had celebrated the academic's life with a "beautiful" ceremony that featured a jazz band per his "detailed instructions".

"We all learned new things about him, because he led an extraordinary life," the 59-year-old began.

Kristin went on to describe how Tom was born "in a cabin on a river" in North Carolina and studied hard to pursue his dream of becoming a psychology researcher.

"He was born to be a teacher and loved it so much. He was brilliant and bright and people loved him," she continued.

Elsewhere in her tribute, Kristin praised her mother Dorothy and Tom's medical team for their dedicated care.

"I think about the devotion with which my mother cared for him (and his doctors and nurses and home healthcare!) and I'm so grateful for the support he got, and the perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle. I know many of you are probably caring for people in your life, and I know how my love and energy it takes," the mother-of-two reflected, adding: "Thinking of our whole family and especially my Mom. We love you dad and we are so grateful you lit up our lives and left us with so much."

In response to the heartfelt message, Kristin's And Just Like That... co-star Cynthia Nixon described the tribute as "beautiful".

"You were such a trooper at work both before and after he passed. I can imagine how very hard that much have been. You are and always have been such an amazing daughter to both your parents, as you are an amazing mom to both your kids," she posted. "I know how much your mom needs your support now on top of everything else on your plate. I hope you can find time to be good to yourself and take the space to grieve for him for yourself. I love you."