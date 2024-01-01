Ridley Scott denies Denzel Washington's Gladiator II same-sex kiss claims

Director Ridley Scott has refuted Denzel Washington's claim that he filmed a same-sex kiss but it was cut from Gladiator II.

The Oscar-winning actor hit headlines last week when he revealed during an interview that he "kissed a guy full on the lips" for a scene in Scott's action epic but it was cut from the final movie.

When asked about Washington's comments during the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night, the British director shut down the claim.

"No, that's bulls**t," he insisted to Variety. "They never did. They acted the moment - it didn't happen."

Meanwhile, Washington told the outlet on the red carpet that his remarks had been overblown and it was simply "a peck" on the lips.

"It really is much ado about nothing," the Training Day star stated. "They're making more of it than it was. I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck and I killed him."

During an interview with LGBTQ+ outlet Gayety recently, Washington discussed his character Macrinus, who is attracted to both men and women, and claimed the makers "got chicken" by cutting out his same-sex kiss.

"I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken," he said. "I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren't ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It's Gladiator. It's the kiss of death."

His co-star Connie Nielsen also addressed the headlines at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, telling the publication, "My grieving scene didn't make it into the film either. It's not homophobia. It's just there was no room for it."

Producer Michael Pruss added, "There was so much stuff that was shot that didn't make it into the film. It was truly a non-event."

Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal, is now showing in U.K. cinemas. It will be released in the U.S. on Friday.