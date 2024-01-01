Sophia Bush and Jana Kramer pay tribute to One Tree Hill co-star Paul Teal

Sophia Bush and Jana Kramer have shared tributes to their late One Tree Hill co-star Paul Teal.

The actress, who played Brooke Davis during the show, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to remember Teal, who died on Friday at the age of 35 after a battle with cancer.

"Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal," she wrote. "We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on @dramaqueensoth (rewatch podcast) and he's such a talent."

Teal played movie star Josh Avery, the love interest of Kramer's character Alex Dupre, in the seventh series of the drama.

The actress and singer remembered her late co-star, writing on Instagram Stories, "Sending love and prayers to @paulteal family and friends. I had the absolute pleasure of working with him on season 7 of OTH. He was always so sweet and kind and was so fun to work alongside. OTH family, wrap his family and friends in prayers please."

Bush and Kramer join their co-star Bethany Joy Lenz, who wrote a lengthy tribute to Teal on Sunday. She recalled how she worked with him on a 2006 stage musical production of The Notebook and cast him as Josh when she directed an episode of One Tree Hill.

"My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying," wrote Lenz, who played Haley James Scott in the show. "His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him."

She added, "With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part (of Josh). He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous."

Teal's fiancée, Emilia Torello, told TMZ that the actor was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer in April.

One Tree Hill ran from 2003 to 2012.