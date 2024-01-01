Florence Pugh reveals diagnosis that led her to freeze her eggs at 27

Florence Pugh has opened up about the diagnosis that led her to freeze her eggs at the age of 27.

The 28-year-old star has revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs after being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, both of which can affect fertility.

Speaking on the SHE MD podcast, Florence explained that she decided to go to the doctor after experiencing unusual dreams.

"I had this sudden feeling that I should go and get everything checked. I'd had a few weird dreams, I think my body was telling me," the Little Woman star recalled. "(The doctor) asked if I'd ever had an egg count done and I was like, 'No what do you mean? I'm so young. Why do I need an egg count?'"

After going for an egg count, Florence was diagnosed with PCOS and endometriosis and told she should freeze her eggs to improve her chances of having children in the future.

"It was just so bizarre because my family are baby-making machines," the Black Widow actress shared. "My mum had babies into her forties. My gran had babies throughout..."

She continued, "And then of course, I learned completely different information, at age 27, that I need to get my eggs out, and do it quickly, which was just a bit of a mind-boggling realisation, and one that I'm really lucky and glad that I found out when I did because I've been wanting kids since I was a child."

Florence said she had experienced some symptoms before her diagnosis, such as acne and unusual hair growth.

"I just thought that was part of being a woman, and also living a maybe slightly stressful life," the Midsommar star continued of the symptoms. "I didn't think constant weight fluctuation would also be a part of it."