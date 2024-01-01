Billy Bob Thornton reveals alarm over being married six times

Billy Bob Thornton has revealed he has been left shaken over the fact he is currently in his sixth marriage.

The 69-year-old Bad Santa actor wed puppeteer Connie Angland, 60, in 2014 and they share a daughter named Bella, 10.

Thornton has explained that he didn't realise being married six times was unusual until he stumbled across an online list that included him.

Speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the actor said, "You wanna hear something that really freaked me out because it's six for me.

"So one time, I don't know how I got there, but you know when you go on the internet to look something up and then it leads you to like a bunch of other stuff and you don't really wanna look at it, but you do anyway?

"So I'm looking at it one day and they had the people who with the most marriages in Hollywood. And I was the only person who was alive on it."

He added, "I mean, it was like, I mean, it had like Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor and all these people and like, I mean people from like you know, that started in the 30s."

Thornton was married to Angelina Jolie from 2000 until 2003 - while his other marriages were also short-lived.

His marriage to Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak lasted from 1993 until 1997 and they welcomed two sons, Harry and William, together.

His first marriage to Melissa Lee Gatlin lasted from 1978 until 1980 and they welcomed a daughter named Amanda.

And his marriages to actresses Toni Lawrence and Cynda Williams lasted from 1986 until 1988 and from 1990 until 1992 respectively.