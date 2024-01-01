Hugh Grant discusses 'unbearable' challenges of being an older parent

Hugh Grant has admitted being a father to young children while older in life can be "unbearable" at times.

The 64-year-old Hollywood star is a father-of-five - with his brood ranging in age from six to 13 years old.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Love Actually star gushed about his young family saying that he loves playing with his offspring.

He then added, "I mean, there's a lot to dread 'cause I'm old, and it's noisy, and it's unbearable."

He went on to joke, "And I do a lot of hiding in the loo. I do a lot of sleeping in there now... There's a lock, but they've pretty much broken it now."

Taking a more serious tone, the British actor went on to paint an idyllic picture of his family life.

He said, "It is nice. I'm going home tonight, and you know, let's face it, the bit where they jump in your arms... the 6-year-old, you know, she calls it her chimpanzee hug. I quite like that."

Seemingly emotional, he then added, "I've made myself cry."

Grant shares his 13-year-old daughter Tabitha and 11-year-old son Felix with his ex, Tinglan Hong - who is believed to be aged 45.

The Heretic actor has been married to Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein, 41, since 2018 and together they are parents to son John, 12, daughter Lulu, 8, and six-year-old daughter Blue.