Pete Davidson's friend denies claims he's back in rehab

Pete Davidson's rumoured fling Maria Georgas has denied he's in rehab.

The actress, 30, took to social media to shut down rumours that the SNL star is back in rehab.

Firstly she used the platform to deny she had ever been romantically involved with the star.

"Never dated Pete. False rumour," she wrote, explaining she is in fact friends with his sister, Casey. "Case closed."

She then addressed the recent rumours that Pete, 31, recently checked into a rehab facility after falling off the sober wagon.

"Just spoke to his sister he's not in rehab and has been sober for months," she wrote. "Can't believe this s**t. It's very insulting to his recovery and my mental health."

She finished her message by writing, "He's literally home."

Pete, 31, was last seen in public on 2 November when he made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Life. He showed off his ink-free arms after having his tattoos removed.

The stand-up star has been open about his demons, even making jokes about his issues with addiction.

"I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t," he said at one of his stand-up shows in July. "All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer."

He added, "I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow - seventh time's the charm!"