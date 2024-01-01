Lamar Odom admits buying custom sex doll that looks like Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has admitted to buying a custom sex doll that looks like his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

The former NBA player made the admission on the We're Out of Time podcast.

"When you're really thinking about it, (it's) like a doll," the 45-year-old said. "But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health."

He joked that everyone has their own quirks, and this is no different.

"It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird," he said. "They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem."

Lamar admitted that he and Khloe, who were married between 2009 and 2016, no longer have much to do with each other.

"She still cares about me," he said. "I don't speak to her. I can text her and she'll reply."

The couple's marriage hit the skids in 2013 after it was revealed Lamar had cheated on Khloe and had a drug relapse. Khloe, now 40, filed for divorce later that year. However, in 2015, Lamar was found unconscious in a brothel after his drug addiction came to a head. He was in hospital for months, and Khloe called off divorce proceedings until he was better. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

In 2022, Lamar appeared on Celebrity Big Brother where he spoke about his regret over his behaviour towards his ex-wife.

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was," he said.

"She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I'm a lot more loyal now."