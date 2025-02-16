Prince Harry gets 'neck tattoo' from Jelly Roll while promoting Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been inked with his "first tattoo" by Jelly Roll for an advertisement to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the British royal is seen meeting the Need a Favor singer at East Side Ink Tattoo in New York City.

Harry begins by asking Jelly to perform at the closing ceremony of the sporting event to be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada next February.

But the Nashville native - real name Jason DeFord - instead informs the 40-year-old that he will actually be giving him a tattoo.

"This is the coolest thing ever!" he exclaims, to which Harry responds, "No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo."

The country star then interjects, "I'll play the Invictus Games; you just let me give you your first tattoo."

Despite his hesitance, the Duke of Sussex agrees to get some body art on either his lower back or bottom.

However, Jelly insists the only appropriate place for the design is the side of his neck.

"This is for the world," the 39-year-old smiles in response.

After unveiling the "tattoo" to a shocked Harry, a close-up shot reveals that the design features the Invictus Games' "I am" logo along with Jelly's signature.

"You put your name on my neck?" gasps the father-of-two, while Jelly stands up to leave, adding: "I'll see you in Vancouver!"

Harry founded the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, back in 2014.

The 2025 Invictus Games is expected to be the first competition to feature winter adaptive sports, including alpine skiing. It will run from 8 until 16 February 2025.