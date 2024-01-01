Diane Keaton 'so excited' to release debut Christmas song

Diane Keaton can't wait for fans to listen to her very first holiday single.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress shared the promo material for the song, titled First Christmas.

In the accompanying caption, Diane announced that her new track will drop on 29 November.

"I can't believe it's finally here! My debut holiday single, First Christmas, is coming out Friday, November 29th. So excited to share this song with you all," she wrote.

First Christmas is now available to pre-save on many music streaming services.

Diane didn't offer any further details about the track.

However, many of her Instagram followers were thrilled by the news.

"I will be calling my local radio station to request it, Diane!" one user claimed, while another gushed, "WWHHHHAAAAAATTTTT!!! I AM SO EXCITED TO HEAR THIS!!!!!! CAN YOU TELL BY ALL THE CAPITALS!!!??? You have such a soothing voice! I love the song you did with Ashe. You should record a jazz album PLLEEEAAASSSSEEEE (sic)."

Previously, The Family Stone star featured on singer-songwriter Ashe's 2022 song Love is Letting Go.

And while she has performed in some film projects, during an interview with movie critic Richard Crouse in 2014, she admitted she used to have a "fantasy" of being a nightclub singer.

"I sang a couple of gigs, as they call them, but I was not very good. I began to understand that I was not going to be a singer," she said at the time. "I've always loved to sing but I'm aware of the limitations of my voice. It was always a disappointing voice. I took singing lessons for years, but it was a very small voice. It's worse than it ever was. It's smaller than ever. But I have this love of it. I love music. I love singing ballads and sad songs, it's just so much fun."