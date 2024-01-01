Sebastian Stan claims stars were 'too afraid' to do Actors on Actors interview with him

Sebastian Stan has claimed he couldn't participate in Variety's Actors on Actors interview series because he couldn't find a star willing to talk to him about his Donald Trump movie.

Every year, two actors team up to discuss their respective performances in a video interview for Variety as part of their awards campaigns.

During a screening of The Apprentice in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Stan claimed that he couldn't find anybody willing to talk about his portrayal of the President-elect so he had to turn down an offer to film the interview this Friday.

"I couldn't find another actor to do it with me, because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie. So I couldn't do it," he revealed, according to footage posted on social media. "We couldn't get past the publicists or the people representing them, because (they were) too afraid to talk about this movie."

Insisting he was not trying "to point a finger at anybody", the Avengers star added, "That's when I think we lose the situation. Because if it really becomes like that - fear or that discomfort to talk about this - then we're really going to have a problem."

The Apprentice, which depicts Trump's rise as a real estate mogul in the '70s and '80s, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and struggled to find a distributor in the U.S. after the former president's team blasted the feature. It was ultimately released in October, weeks before Trump won the presidential election.

Stan noted that the vote makes his film more relevant than ever, saying, "I understand the emotions are very high but I think that's the only way you're gonna grasp this film. All it's saying is, you cannot keep casting this person aside, especially after they get the popular vote. Should we not give this a closer look and try to understand what it is about this person that's even driving that?"

The I, Tonya star insisted that he's received so much praise from Hollywood privately but he doesn't know "if the love is going to translate into action".

Trump will be inaugurated on 20 January.