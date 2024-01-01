Storm Reid announces shock exit from Euphoria

Storm Reid has revealed that she won't be back for new episodes of Euphoria.

The 21-year-old actress plays Gia Bennett in the smash hit HBO drama - starring opposite Zendaya who has the leading role of Ruby 'Rue' Bennett.

The long-awaited third season of the show has not yet started filming - but Reid has revealed she won't be there when cameras roll.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, the American actress said, "I'm very excited for Season 3. Unfortunately, Gia's not returning to the third season, but I am so so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO."

The star continued, "Euphoria's a really special thing and I'm so glad that that's a part of my legacy and that I was a part of such a cultural phenomenon. I'm forever grateful, forever indebted."

She added, "And I can't wait to see what Season 3 has in store. I'm very excited."

It has been almost three years since the second season of Euphoria concluded back in early 2022 and the series has been hit with cast exits and tragedies in the time since.

Barbie Ferreira, who plays Katherine 'Kat' Hernandez on the show, exited the project after the second season aired amid furious speculation she had clashed with show bosses.

And actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the show, tragically died in July last year at the age of 25 following an accidental drug overdose.