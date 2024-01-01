Kim Kardashian roasted after posing with Tesla robot

Kim Kardashian has been roasted by fans after posing with a Tesla-made robot.

The reality star received flak for sharing a set of "provocative" photos on social media, featuring herself wearing lingerie in a variety of poses with a Tesla-branded utility truck and robot.

Manufactured by Elon Musk's company, it is not known whether the hi-tech items were lent to Kim or if she purchased them.

Several online commenters argued the photoshoot was a sign Kim supported President-Elect Donald Trump, in light of the fact he recently appointed Elon, 53, to lead the new "Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE)".

"Kim and her stupid robot is all I need to see to know she voted for Trump," one user wrote, while another commented, "Kim Kardashian confirming she voted for Trump via Tesla products is so f**king funny".

Others took issue with the overtly sexualised nature of the images, which included photos of Kim - wearing a bomber jacket, bra, stockings and suspenders - straddling the robot's lap, as well as squatting in front of the robot as it sat in the driver's seat of the truck.

"Sorry Kim, you're not gonna normalise this weird behaviour for us we don't want this!" one fan commented.

While still more fans expressed their discomfort with the rapid rise of automation and robotics in modern life.

"I hate this for mankind," wrote one commenter.