Ralph Macchio honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ralph Macchio received the 2,795th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the actor-director with the star in recognition of his work on projects such as The Outsiders, My Cousin Vinny, and The Karate Kid franchise.

Ralph played Daniel LaRusso in three Karate Kid films in the '80s and reprised the role for Cobra Kai, a sequel TV series that first aired in 2018.

Addressing the crowd, the 63-year-old noted he was thrilled that his star was placed next to the one belonging to his Karate Kid castmate, the late Pat Morita. Pat, who portrayed Mr. Miyagi, died at the age of 73 in 2005.

"It is only fitting I shall remain Miyagi-adjacent until the end of time," he joked. "I've just learned to be so grateful and appreciative at this age in my life, absorbing and learning and sharing the wisdom that I've gained from others, paying that legacy forward whether that be with the young cast of Cobra Kai or friends of my kids. I get such joy out of sharing that wisdom and taking a piece of the legacy and passing that on, and I do not take it for granted that we get to spread a little bit of joy in what is sometimes not always a joyful world."

In addition, Ralph thanked his wife Phyllis and their children Julia, 32, and Daniel, 28, for their ongoing support.

Meanwhile, William Zabka described his Karate Kid and Cobra Kai co-star as a "gift" in his life.

"His passion and authenticity is contagious and challenging and everything you'd want and hope from a creative partner," he praised. "As eloquent as he is an artist, it doesn't stop onscreen. He's just as genuine and sincere and good as a father, as a husband and an all-around family man."

"I love him like a brother," the actor added.

In addition, The Karate Kid Part II star Tamlyn Tomita praised Ralph's professionalism.

"You have no idea how much I look up to you, how much I've loved you and learned from you, and that I will always be the woman that will fight for your honour," she said tearfully. "You are so deserving of the star and may it shine forever."

Most recently, Ralph has been working on Karate Kid: Legends, which also features Jackie Chan. The movie is set to be released in May 2025.