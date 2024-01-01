Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev settle divorce

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev have settled the terms of their divorce.

The former WWE wrestler, also known as Nikki Bella, filed to end her marriage to the Dancing with the Stars professional in September, two weeks after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

However, prosecutors later announced that they had decided not to file charges against Russia-born Chigvintsev, a move that he declared to be "incredibly relieved" over at the time.

And on Wednesday, editors at TMZ reported that the former couple had reached a divorce settlement after attending mediation.

They have also agreed to dismiss restraining orders they had previously filed against one another.

"Nikki's number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter," a representative for the TV personality told the outlet. "She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time."

In addition, a source claimed Garcia and Chigvintsev, 42, decided to move quickly on the split due to expensive legal fees and because the "process was becoming emotionally draining".

The terms of the settlement remain unclear, though it is understood that the pair will share custody of their four-year-old son Matteo.

Garcia, 41, and Chigvintsev started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of Dancing with the Stars. They wed in August 2022.