Robert Pattinson joins star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next film - report

Robert Pattinson has reportedly joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's mysterious new film.

The Batman actor reportedly joins a star-studded ensemble cast that already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya.

Nolan's next feature is shrouded in more mystery than usual. All details are being kept under wraps, with sources telling Deadline that any loglines or descriptions shared online are incorrect.

However, it is known that he will direct the feature from his own script and produce it alongside his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas for their Syncopy banner.

The secretive film will begin shooting in the first half of next year before being released in cinemas on 17 July 2026.

The project will mark a reunion between Pattinson and Nolan, who previously worked together on the 2020 film Tenet. It will also be a reunion for the Twilight star and Zendaya, as they are currently filming The Drama together in Boston.

Pattinson also helped inspire Nolan to make his 2023 Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer as he gave him a book of speeches by physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as a present at the end of filming Tenet.

When asked why the British actor wasn't in Oppenheimer despite being integral to its existence, Nolan told interviewer Tara Hitchcock, "He was busy, he is very much in demand these days."

Pattinson is indeed a busy man; after The Drama, he is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman for a sequel. His next project, Bong Joon-Ho's sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, is due to be released in cinemas in April 2025 after several delays.