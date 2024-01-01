The Simpsons star Pamela Hayden retires as voice of Milhouse

Pamela Hayden has retired as the voice of The Simpsons character Milhouse after 35 years.

The voice actor, who has been with the animated sitcom since 1989, announced her retirement after almost 700 episodes on Wednesday.

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone," the 70-year-old said. "It's been an honour and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show ... I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses."

In addition to voicing Bart Simpson's best friend Milhouse Van Houten, Hayden also voiced Ned Flanders' sons Rod and Todd, Chief Wiggum's wife Sarah, Lisa's friend Janey Powell and school bully Jimbo Jones.

In a statement, Simpsons creator Matt Groening added, "Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her."

To thank Hayden for her 35 years on the show, The Simpsons team put together a video package showing Milhouse's best bits and archival footage of the actress recording her lines and discussing her role, which she once called "the greatest job in the world".

Her final episode, Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes, will air on Sunday 24 November.

Producers plan to re-cast Hayden's characters in the near future.