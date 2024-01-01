Tulisa reveals she's demisexual

Tulisa has revealed she is demisexual.

The N-Dubz star told her I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! campmates she's been celibate for "over three years".

Tulisa Contostavlos, 36, revealed she was "proper guarded" about relationships, 12 years after winning a High Court battle against her ex-boyfriend over his release of their sex tape.

"I'm not really a dater, even though I've been on (Raya, a dating app), I've never gone on an actual date with anyone on there... I'm proper guarded," she told her campmates during a conversation about romance.

Tulisa added she considered herself to be demisexual, or only able to experience sexual attraction after forming a strong emotional connection with someone.

"I feel like I'm demisexual, I need to have a really close emotional bond with someone," she explained.

Tulisa went on to reveal she had not been with anyone sexually for at least three years.

"I need actual depth. I'm a slow, slow burner, I've been celibate for over three years," she shared.

"I'm not an overly sexualised person. For me, it's all about the connection and the emotions that I feel with someone and then wanting to express them in that way."