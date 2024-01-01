Nicole Kidman's 'iconic' red carpet chat goes viral

Nicole Kidman's "iconic" red carpet chat with Amelia Dimoldenberg has gone viral.

The Babygirl star opened up for Amelia Dimoldenberg at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year awards in London, with the pair seemingly sharing an unexpected rapport.

Nicole, 57, was stopped by the YouTuber for a red-carpet interview at the event with Amelia, 30, opening the conversation by asking, "Hey babygirl. I hear you love chicken nuggets?"

"Hey, yes! Who told you that?", Nicole replied.

"I've got my sources, I love chicken nuggets as well," Amelia, the host of popular interview series Chicken Shop Dates, went on. "Do you think I should go and watch Babygirl on a date?" to which Nicole responded, "Absolutely - that's what it's for!"

"It's quite raunchy isn't it?" Amelia probed.

Nicole replied: "Yeah and, I don't even know if raunchy is the word. It's more like - hopefully - erotic, sensual. So quite good for a date."

The conversation had a further twist after Amelia asked Nicole whether she considered herself "a party person".

"I'm a small party person," Nicole answered, "but I do like a rave."

"That's the opposite!" Amelia countered. "That's a big party."

"I told you I'm extreme!" Nicole replied, laughing.

Fans were thrilled by the encounter, with a number of commenters calling the duo "iconic".

"They are the human version of pickle juice and Diet Coke- never would have thought to pair these 2 together but I love the results," added one commenter.