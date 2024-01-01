Nicholas Hoult addresses speculation he is married to Bryana Holly

Nicholas Hoult has seemingly confirmed that he is married to Bryana Holly.

The British actor appeared to confirm that he and his longtime girlfriend had tied the knot when he referred to her as his "wife" at the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In a new interview with People, Nicholas, 34, was asked whether he and 31-year-old model Bryana were married, to which he coyly replied, "I think it's fairly clear."

The X-Men star added, "I feel like it's fairly (clear) from my comment."

Nicholas sparked speculation that he and Bryana had secretly tied the knot when he explained her reaction to his upcoming horror film, Nosferatu.

"Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand," the Skins alum told E! News on Sunday. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense.'"

The fiercely private couple, who keep their relationship out of the spotlight, began dating in 2016 and share two children; six-year-old son Joaquin and a second child who they welcomed in 2022.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor shared that he is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family over the holidays.

"Just having a nice meal and hanging out... and hopefully see some good movies and enjoy that time of year," he told the outlet. "Play some games."