Saoirse Ronan was 'in her head' about viral Graham Norton interview after taping

Saoirse Ronan has admitted that she was "in her head" about her viral Graham Norton interview.

In October, the Irish star went viral for a comment she made during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne and Denzel Washington.

The viral moment came when Eddie explained that during self-defence training for his role in The Day of the Jackal, he was told to use his phone as a weapon, to which Paul commented, "Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I'm not going to go 'phone!'"

The male guests continued to joke before Saoirse, 30, shocked them into silence when she said, "That's what girls have to think about all the time."

The clip quickly went viral and the Little Women star was praised for highlighting the realities of women's everyday lives.

In a new interview on the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast, Saoirse admitted she was surprised by the reaction to her comment.

"I didn't expect this sort of reaction, I am incredibly refreshed and proud. I think we can do it in a calm manner," she said. "We have to keep it in context, the lads didn't hear my comments and then say, what are you talking about? They were (humbled)."

The Lady Bird star went on to confess she wasn't confident about the interview before it aired.

"Most of the show is there but it is edited. I came away from filming it, Paul and I went for a drink afterwards, and I was so in my head about it," Saoirse said.

"I was like, 'I thought I was s**te on that tonight'. I forgot everything that had been said," she continued. "Maybe two days later once it had aired, I was anxious about it airing, then my best mate said, everyone's contacting me about the phone comment."

The actress shared that she is "very grateful" for the conversation her comment started, adding, "Because that's the kind of conversation that I would have with my female friends and my male friends, one of which being Paul Mescal."