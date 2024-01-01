Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau feels 'emotional' about industry breakthrough

Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau feels "emotional" about the fact she broke through in Hollywood this year after five years of trying.

The actress, who played Teri in the acclaimed Netflix series, has been selected to be a part of the latest BAFTA Breakthrough programme, a year-long initiative which helps give a career boost to creatives who have broken through this year.

In an interview with Cover Media, Mau reflected on the fact she gave herself five years to break through as an actress after moving to Los Angeles and finally achieved that goal in her fifth year.

"I mean, it makes me emotional to think about that. I can't believe it," she shared. "I moved to LA, gave myself five years to reach a breakthrough that felt like I had gone far enough to keep going. I feel like what this year has shown me is that once you get down the path it's impossible not to celebrate how far you've come, no matter how far that is and how far is left to go.

"There's something about a breakthrough - I was reflecting on this - there's kind of a transitory moment in time that I think it reflects. It's neither the beginning nor the end so it's a really beautiful moment."

Mau, 32, is a member of the U.S. Breakthrough cohort, which also includes Dìdi writer/director Sean Wang, Fancy Dance writer/director Erica Tremblay, and Natalie Rae and Angela Patton, the directors of the Netflix documentary Daughters.

U.K. cohort members include comedian and writer/creator Mawaan Rizwan, Hoard writer/director Luna Carmoon, and Lee Getty and Kyla Harris, the creators of the BBC comedy-drama We Might Regret This.

The BAFTA Breakthrough programme, supported by Netflix, helps creatives in film, TV and games build upon their early success by providing them with support, guidance, networking opportunities, and a chance to raise their profile in the industry.

Now in its 11th year, famed alumni of the initiative include Letitia Wright, Jessie Buckley, Josh O'Connor and Bella Ramsey.