Chad Michael Murray gives update on One Tree Hill return

Chad Michael Murray has given an update on his potential return to One Tree Hill.

The 43-year-old actor played Lucas Scott on the hit teen drama - appearing in the first six seasons from 2003 until 09 and then returning for the final season in 2012.

It has been reported that Netflix is developing a continuation of the show to revive it over a decade since the last episode aired.

But fans should not hold their breath about Murray returning to the franchise, as he told the Los Angeles Times, "We're not doing it because no one's ever picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, we're doing this,' so we're not doing it."

Giving his blessing to the new version of the show, however, he said, "I want it for the fans."

Earlier this week, Murray reflected on his time on the series, telling E! News, "This experience that I've gotten like the privilege of being able to experience over the course of the last 24 years is incredible.

"And so for each and every person that grew up on this show and it affected them and it changed their heart just a little bit and their mind and just set the tone for their youth, I hope it happens."

Original stars Hilarie Burton Morgan and Sophia Bush, who played Haley James Scott and Brooke Davis, are reprising their roles for the new series - however an air date has not yet been announced.