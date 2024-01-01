Josh Brolin threatens to quit acting over Oscars snub

Josh Brolin has threatened to quit acting if the Oscars overlook one of his latest films.

The 56-year-old star was himself nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his 2009 role in Milk and reprised his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two earlier this year.

The star has demanded that the Academy celebrate Dune and its director Denis Villeneuve at the 2025 ceremony - threatening consequences if they do not.

He told Variety, "If (Villeneuve) doesn't get nominated this year, I'll quit acting. It was a better movie than the first one."

He continued, "When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It's masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they'll recognise him."

Canadian director Villeneuve, 57, has been Oscar-nominated thrice before - with the first Dune film, released in 2021, landing him the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

He was also nominated for Best Director for the 2017 sci-fi Arrival - but he lost out on all three nominations.

Dune: Part Two was released in March to huge critical acclaim with the breathtaking visuals and operatic storytelling winning praise.

A third film in the series, titled Dune Messiah, is said to be in development - while a spin-off TV series titled Dune: Prophecy, began airing on HBO this month.