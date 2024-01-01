Eva Amurri tells how Susan Sarandon was an 'almond mom'

Susan Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, has told how they had strict rules around food when she was growing up.

Eva, 39, was talking to SheKnows about how she parents differently from her mum.

"My mom was a tried and true 'almond mom.'" she said. "She used to walk down to the Village to the only organic grocery store that existed in New York City in the early '80s and would get everything there."

She added, "My mom thought Cheerios was a junk food - that is how almond mom she was," she said.

Eva is mum to Marlowe Mae, nine, Major James, seven and Mateo Antoni, four, who she shares with ex-husband Kyle Martin.

She admitted she's less worried about what they eat - which means her children are also very intuitive when it comes to food.

"My 4-year-old will eat half of an ice cream and he'll be like, 'I think I'm done,' you know? He won't eat past what he wants, I think because I'm just so nonchalant about it."

Eva married chef Ian Hock earlier this year, and food was a big focus of their wedding.

"We worked with our officiant to craft a ceremony that felt super personal and intimate, and then focused on our second love of life: food!," she told People magazine after the wedding.

"All we really needed was the beautiful atmosphere, our nearest and dearest, and a delicious party."