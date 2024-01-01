Ana de Armas spotted on date with Cuban president's stepson

Ana de Armas appears to have a new man in her life.

On Thursday, the Blonde star was photographed walking side by side with Manuel Anido Cuesta down a street in Madrid, Spain following an apparent dinner date.

The pair was also snapped sharing a sweet kiss.

Manuel is the stepson of Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Cuba.

Representatives for Ana have not yet commented on the photos.

Previously, the Cuba-born actress was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis and dated her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck from 2020 until 2021. She was married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 until 2013.

But while Ana was based in Los Angeles for several years, she reportedly packed up and moved to Vermont recently.

Discussing the change of pace in an interview for E! News in September, the 36-year-old explained that she is enjoying being away from the city.

"I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world," she said. "We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I've made that decision myself. I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there."

Ana will soon begin promoting action film Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick franchise. The movie is set to open in cinemas in June 2025.