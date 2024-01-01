Jonathan Majors's ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit

Grace Jabbari has dropped a lawsuit she filed against ex-boyfriend Jonathan Majors.

In documents submitted to a New York federal court last March, the actress-dancer accused the Creed III actor of assault, defamation, and subjecting her to a "pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023".

The lawsuit was filed shortly before Majors was sentenced to probation after being convicted of two misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment relating to his arrest in March 2023 on domestic violence charges.

However, on Thursday, editors at TMZ reported that Jabbari, 31, had decided not to proceed with the legal case against Majors.

According to the outlet, lawyers filed a stipulation declaring "all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice", meaning the lawsuit cannot be filed again. It's unclear whether they settled out of court.

Representatives for Jabbari and Majors have not yet commented on the news.

Previously, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor denied all allegations against him.

Following his conviction, the 35-year-old was dropped from several upcoming Marvel Studios projects, such as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

He was also ordered to serve a 52-week domestic violence intervention programme.

Earlier this month, Majors announced he was engaged to actress Meagan Good.