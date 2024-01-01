Javier Bardem hopes to be involved in Dune: Messiah

Javier Bardem expects to be involved in Denis Villeneuve's third Dune film.

In October, the director revealed he was working on an adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah and his film will star returning actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy.

While Villeneuve didn't mention Bardem at the time, the Spanish actor hopes he will be involved with the project because his character Stilgar is in the book.

"I know that I'm in the book, so I should be in the script. If I'm not, I will be very angry and I will let him know. I will go to Canada," Bardem told Variety. "Seriously though, I totally love him (Villeneuve). I adore him. Whatever he wants, and whatever he decides, it will be fine for me. Absolutely. He's one of a kind. He's an extraordinary human being. Such a loving man, fun, funny as hell, and a real worker."

The Skyfall actor made his debut as Stilgar, a member of the Fremen, the native people on the desert planet Arrakis, in 2021's Dune. He had a significantly larger role in the sequel, Dune: Part Two, which was released in March.

If he is in Dune: Messiah, Bardem has one request for Villeneuve to help him please his 13-year-old son Leo.

"When he saw Dune 2, he stood up in the theatre and said, 'That's my dad,'" he recalled. "But then at the end, he said, 'But you haven't had any sword fighting.' So now I have another demand for Denis Villeneuve. If there is such a thing as Dune: Messiah, please give me just a little sword fighting that I can show it to my kid."

Bardem shares Leo and daughter Luna, 11, with his actress wife Penélope Cruz.