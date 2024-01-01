Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti to star in Jesse Eisenberg's musical comedy

Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti have signed up to star in a musical comedy written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg.

The Oscar-winning actress will reunite with The Social Network actor on the untitled project after starring in his 2022 feature directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World.

According to Deadline, Moore will play a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theatre production.

The musical comedy will mark Eisenberg's third directorial project following When You Finish Saving the World, which also starred Finn Wolfhard, and this year's highly praised A Real Pain, which Eisenberg led alongside Kieran Culkin.

The Now You See Me actor will direct the film from his own script and contribute original music. He developed the project with his good friend and Zombieland co-star Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary for the couple's Fruit Tree production company. Fruit Tree has produced all of Eisenberg's films so far.

Earlier this month, he discussed the project during a Q&A at Poland's American Film Festival.

"Everything I write is personal. My next movie is about musical theatre in New Jersey, because it was something I liked. I'm always looking for anything in my life that happened to me that could be a story," he shared, according to Variety.

Filming will begin on the project early next year.