John Stamos 'shocked' over bald cap controversy

John Stamos has defended himself over the recent bald cap controversy.

The actor has addressed the backlash he received after wearing a bald cap in support of his Full House co-star Dave Coulier, who recently announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Days after Dave opened up about his health journey, John took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself wearing a bald cap as he helped shave Dave's head following his diagnosis.

"I'm so shocked. It's just embarrassing," John told TMZ of the criticism he has faced.

"What they should be doing instead of making silly little videos or doing comments, they should call their doctor, make an appointment - like that's the whole point of this," the 61-year-old continued. "It's been Dave's message."

The You actor then clarified that he was simply trying to show his support for his close friend, who announced last week that he had been diagnosed with a "very aggressive" form of cancer.

"I'm embarrassed for people that they waste time on this," the actor said. "All I was doing was cheering up a friend."

He added that he decided to wear the bald cap because shaving his head wasn't an option, telling the outlet, "I got to work next week - I'm on a new show."

John's comment comes shortly after Dave took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he "laughed out loud" when he saw his former co-star wearing the bald cap.

In his announcement last week, Dave, 65, revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October and is currently undergoing treatment.