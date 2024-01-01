Cara Delevingne took Taylor Swift on 'wild ride' when they lived together

Cara Delevingne took Taylor Swift on a "wild ride" when they briefly lived together.

The British model and actress has revealed that she once moved in with the pop megastar after going through a turbulent break-up.

"I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her," Cara told comedian Nikki Glaser in a conversation for Interview Magazine.

"We're very different people," the 32-year-old continued of her friendship with Taylor. "She's very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some - not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride."

Cara, who is currently dating British singer Minke, didn't reveal which of her relationships had ended before she moved in with the Lavender Haze hitmaker.

She previously dated musician St. Vincent between 2015 and 2016 and actress Ashley Benson for two years until 2020.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the catwalk star divulged that Taylor isn't afraid to roast her friends.

"The thing about Taylor, though, is I've seen her do a speech at someone's wedding before, and it was a roast," Cara said. "She's one of the funniest, most clever people."

The Suicide Squad actress continued of the Grammy winner, "Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard."

The duo have been friends for years and have been photographed spending time together on several occasions.