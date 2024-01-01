Nava Mau reflects on 'wild ride' since release of Baby Reindeer

Nava Mau has been on a "wild ride" since the release of the critically acclaimed miniseries Baby Reindeer in April.

The 32-year-old actress realised she was famous when she started getting recognised on the street for her performance as Teri in the cultural phenomenon.

"The summer was a little bit of a wild ride. I got to meet so many different people in so many different parts of the world and I would just be surprised (by where I got recognised)," Nava said in an interview with Cover Media. "I was in Rome and I had to buy a bra and I was sort of in a rush, I was not even thinking about it, and I'm thinking also, 'I'm in Rome.' I was not expecting that people were gonna come in from the sidewalk 'cause they had seen me through the window, and then the staff were excited because they had seen the series and that it meant so much to them.

"That has happened in Toronto, in San Francisco, in New York, in France and so the reach of the show... I'm always having to catch up to what it means."

Baby Reindeer, starring Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning, told the story of a stand-up comedian named Donny who is stalked by a woman called Martha. Nava played Donny's girlfriend Teri, a transgender therapist.

Sharing how members of the trans community has responded to the show, she divulged, "There can be a loneliness I think in being trans and also for people who love trans people. It can feel heavy, the attacks that trans people face, so it sometimes feels like a weight was kind of lifted off of people's shoulders, even just for a moment, to see a trans character like Teri be so witty and vibrant, smart, accomplished and flawed."

Nava was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, making her the first openly trans woman to be nominated for that category, however, she was beaten by her co-star Jessica in September.

The show took home four Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.