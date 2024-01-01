Ariana Grande addresses 'closeted' character in Wicked

Ariana Grande has considered if the character she plays in the Wicked movies might be gay.

The 31-year-old chart-topping icon has won praise for her portrayal as Galinda 'The Good' Upland in the lavish film adaptation of the Broadway classic.

While the story follows Elphaba 'Wicked Witch of the West' Thropp's romantic desires to be with dashing prince Fiyero Tigelaar, Grande has speculated if Galinda could be harbouring feelings for her green-skinned friend.

Speaking to Gay Times, the yes, and? singer suggests the two characters provide "such a safe space for one another" that deeper feelings could evolve between them.

She reasoned, "Which is what all relationships should be. So, you know, whether it's romantic or platonic - Glinda might be a little in the closet - but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time."

Suggesting many characters in the musical could be gay, she added, "Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right? Even the chickens ... those chickens are gay."

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday as the film hit cinemas around the world, the singer praised her fans for standing by her after she spent years filming the project.

She wrote, "Thank you for your patience with me. I know I disappeared into this project for a long, long time (" believe you called it 'the drought'!) and I know that was hard for you all.

"I want to thank you for your fierce protection, (you're) passion, and your ability to see me and love me as I evolve alongside all of you."