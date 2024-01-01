Conor McGregor loses sexual assault trial and must pay €250,000

Conor McGregor has lost a trial in which he was accused of sexual assault and now must pay €250,000 (£207,000).

The Irish professional mixed martial artist, boxer, businessman, and actor, 36, faced allegations he "brutally raped and battered" a woman in a hotel in 2018.

Following a High Court civil case, the woman won her claim and a jury of eight women and four men found the sport star liable of assaulting her.

In a statement shared via TMZ following the ruling in Ireland on Friday, the UFC star vowed to appeal the judgement, saying, "The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, there was not an award for aggravated or exemplary damages."

He continued, "I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed."

And he added, "I am with my family, focused on my future."

The Daily Mail reports that the woman described the two weeks of the trial as "a nightmare" and reported that she then expressed a sentiment that she "felt vindicated" by the ruling.

McGregor - who has been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008 and they became engaged in 2020 - rose to fame as a professional mixed martial art fighter in 2008.

The father-of-four made his acting debut earlier this year in the Amazon Prime film Road House, a retelling of the 1989 classic action film, in which he played a villain.