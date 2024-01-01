Lindsay Lohan makes shock confession about her career

Lindsay Lohan has made a shocking confession about her acting career.

The 38-year-old American actress has been appearing on screens since she was just three-years-old as she began her profession as a child model.

But the Mean Girls star stunned Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen when she revealed she had not auditioned for a role since landing a dual part in an iconic 1998 film.

She said, "I mean, the first movie I auditioned for was The Parent Trap, and I didn't... I haven't auditioned since then."

The film saw Lohan playing twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the family comedy which co-starred Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson as their divorced parents.

Lohan went on to reveal that then-Disney boss Michael Eisner was so stunned by her performance that he believed the parts had been played by real twins.

Meeting her at the film's premiere, Eisner reportedly asked Lohan where her twin was.

Recalling the incident, Lohan said, "I don't even know how I thought to say this, but I'll never forget what I said. I said, 'Well, you should have paid me double because I don't have one.'"

The Parent Trap was a remake of the 1961 film of the same name - while a 2018 report suggested current Disney bosses are planning to remake the classic once again for a new generation.