Real reason Ellen DeGeneres quit the US for the UK revealed

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have abruptly left the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and set up home in the UK.

It was reported earlier this week that the former TV host and actor had quit the US in response to Donald Trump's win in the recent US presidential election.

However, the Daily Mail reports that while the dramatic relocation may have appeared to be in reaction to Trump's White House return, it had actually been in the works for some time as part of the couple's retirement plan.

The star pair have been spotted mingling with other celebrities at a star-studded night at Jeremy Clarkson's pub in The Cotswolds, about two hours out of London - the idyllic region where they have reportedly settled down.

While DeGeneres and de Rossi may now be a long way from their former star-studded town, The Cotswolds is no stranger to celebrities.

The picturesque countryside region is home to David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Hurley and Stella McCartney among others.

It's believed the couple have no plans to move back to the US and are in the process of putting their Montecito estate on the market.