Jason and Kylie Kelce expecting daughter number four

Kylie Kelce has announced she is expecting baby number four with husband Jason Kelce.

The former field hockey player shared a photo of the couple's three girls wearing matching sweaters that read "big sister".

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie wrote via Instagram.

In the snap, the reality TV stars' youngest daughter, Bennett, is crying, while the eldest, Wyatt, is holding her hands over her ears in shock. Elliotte, nicknamed Ellie, however, is all smiles.

"At least Ellie, Mom and Dad are on the same page!" Kylie wrote.

The retired NFL player and Kylie tied the knot in April 2018 and went on to welcome daughters Wyatt in October 2019, Elliotte in March 2021 and Bennett in February 2023.

In May last year, Jason opened up about his experience as a girl dad.

"Before I had children, I told myself if I ever have a daughter, I'm just going to treat them exactly the same as a son. I don't think that you should treat kids necessarily different," he told People.

"And then when I had a daughter, I was like, 'I'm not going to spoil her, I'm going to raise her tough. She's going to be hard.' And the moment she came out, I was like, 'Yeah, that's not going to work.'"

Jason, who is two years older than his brother, Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce, announced his retirement in March after 13 seasons in the NFL.