Hannah Waddingham upset by 'acidic comments' from women after photographer confrontation

Hannah Waddingham was stunned by the "unbelievably acidic" comments she received from women online after she scolded a photographer on the red carpet.

The Ted Lasso actress hit headlines in April when she shut down a photographer who asked her to "show (him) leg" while posing on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards, which she hosted.

During an appearance on the Table for Two podcast, Hannah revealed that while she was "disappointed" by the photographer, she was more shocked by the response from women online afterwards.

"What actually surprised me more than anything, because I get it, that he's trying to get his shot and he forgot himself for a moment, what I don't understand is the amount of unbelievably acidic comments I got online from women. From women!" she remarked. "(They were) saying, 'Oh you love the spotlight, if you had a split in your skirt (you wanted to show leg).'

"No, no, no, it was a custom-made beautiful Marchesa gown where I'd very carefully said, 'Let's have it mid-thigh and no further up'... And to have people, women, (say that), bad show, man. I'm such a girls' girl, that's what upset me. I can deal with the photographer, he and I are fine, but that..."

The British actress revealed that she and the photographer, who she had known for 20 years, emailed each other about the incident after the clip went viral on social media.

"To his credit, he emailed me afterwards and we got into it a bit and I said, 'What on Earth were you thinking?' Not only was I being photographed, I was just about to host the whole of the Oliviers and I just had to perform. 'What on Earth are you doing? You're better than that,'" she recalled. "He just said, 'Forgive me, I was overfamiliar for a second.' So I took it but I did say to him, 'Make no mistake, you cannot and must not ever, man or woman, speak to anybody ever like that ever again.'"