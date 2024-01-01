Jude Law feels 'supported' and 'secure' with Phillipa Coan

Jude Law has "never felt happier" in both his personal and professional lives.

The 51-year-old British actor has opened up about his relationship with business psychologist Phillipa Coan.

In a recent interview with GQ, Jude reflected on his recent work and explained that his relationship with Phillipa has allowed him to take on more daring roles.

"All the work you just mentioned there, I was thrilled to be a part of, and I was really pleased with the results," the star said. "It's very interesting, actually; the one common denominator is my wife."

The Talented Mr. Ripley actor noted that he has felt "happier" and more "secure" since tying the knot with Phillipa in 2019.

"Meeting Phil and falling in love with her and the relationship we've been in has been a huge influence on my life," he gushed. "I've never felt happier. I've never felt more supported. And my home has felt incredibly safe and secure."

"I don't want this to sound like it never was before, but when you meet someone particular and you click and they understand your work and your needs, you are in a good place," Jude continued. "So I felt hugely nurtured by that and by her."

The couple met through mutual friends and started dating in 2015. They share two children whose names have not been made public.

The Sherlock Holmes actor was previously married to actress Sadie Frost, the mother of his three eldest children, between 1997 and 2003. He also has two kids from previous relationships.