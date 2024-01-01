Alesha Dixon splits from husband

Alesha Dixon has split from her husband, Azuka Ononye, after more than a decade together.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who shares daughters Azura, 10, and Anaya, four, with the choreographer, has reportedly confided that the couple's relationship had become "more of a friendship", according to the Sun newspaper.

The pair made their last red carpet appearance together in July 2023 at rapper Stormzy's star-studded 30th birthday.

Dixon and Ononye first met in 2006 when he was hired as a backup dancer on her tour, The Alesha Show. They started a romance several years later and had their first child, a daughter named Azura Sienna, in 2013. The family's joy doubled with the birth of their second daughter, Anaya, in 2019. The same year, the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Dixon was previously married to British rapper MC Harvey from So Solid Crew, from 2005 to 2006. Their relationship ended in heartbreak when it was reported that he cheated on her with fellow pop star and his then West End co-star Javine Hylton.

Best known as part of the R&B girl group Mis-Teeq, Dixon is also an accomplished actor, with roles in the 2004 movie Catwoman and 2016's Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

She won the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 with pro partner Matthew Cutler.