Javier Bardem to star in Uber Eats ad

Javier Bardem has reportedly signed a six-figure deal to appear in a new ad for Uber Eats.

The Spellbound star, who has been married to Hollywood superstar Penelope Cruz since 2010, is set to follow in the footsteps of Robert De Niro, a year after the Taxi Driver star appeared in a similar ad alongside Sex Education star Asa Butterfield.

The Daily Mail reports that Bardem could pocket $750,000 (£600,000) from the food delivery company for the new ad, which insiders say will be filmed in London.

The news comes in the same week it was announced that Bardem is set to reprise De Niro's role in a television remake of the 1991 psychological thriller Cape Fear.

He will take on the role of convicted violent rapist Max Cady, who seeks vengeance on his lawyer after serving a 14-year prison sentence. The series for Apple TV+ will see Martin Scorsese return as director.

Bardem won an Oscar in 2007 for his performance as violent psychopath Anton Chigurh in the Coen brothers adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel No Country for Old Men.

He is also a mainstay in the Dune franchise although he shared this week that he has no idea whether he will be in the upcoming Dune: Messiah.

In an interview with Variety, the star joked, "I know that I'm in the book, so I should be in the script. If I'm not, I will be very angry and I will let (director Denis Villeneuve) know."