Jude Law tempted to direct again

Jude Law is thinking about directing again but feels daunted by the weight of the responsibility.

The Talented Mr Ripley actor directed a segment of the 1999 anthology film Tube Tales and an episode of the 2019 anthology series Do Not Disturb, however, he is scared by the prospect of directing a full feature by himself.

During an interview with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their SmartLess podcast, Law revealed that starring with and being directed by Bateman in the upcoming TV show Black Rabbit has made him reconsider directing.

"I love the idea of it. It scares the hell out of me," he said, before addressing Bateman directly, "You make it look incredibly straightforward and easy, I don't know how you do that. Watching you direct, lead that team out of the gate and perform in it was really quite remarkable mate."

He added, "It made me really look at it and consider again but it scares me because of the scale of the decisions."

The Ozark star directed the first two episodes of the upcoming miniseries and plays Law's on-screen brother.

If he does direct again, the British actor will be able to draw from his experiences working with well-respected filmmakers over the years, such as Steven Spielberg, Anthony Minghella, Steven Soderbergh and David Cronenberg.

The Horrible Bosses actor has previously directed the films The Family Fang and Bad Words and is attached to helm Here Comes the Flood and The Pinkerton.